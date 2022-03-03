PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has a new leader following the retirement of a long-time bishop.

On Thursday, Pope Francis accepted the retirement of Bishop Daniel Jenky as bishop of the Peoria diocese. Jenky is now given the title of bishop emeritus of the diocese.

In Catholicism, bishops must submit their intent to retire to the pope on or before their 75th birthday.

Replacing Jenky as the bishop is Louis Tylka, who has served in the role of Coadjutor Bishop since July 2020. Tylka said as a Coadjutor Bishop, there comes an expectation that someone in the role would be eligible to succeed the predecessor.

“From the day that I was named coadjutor, Bishop Jenky rather teasingly would say I hope when I wake up on my 75th birthday, the Holy Father will grant me my retirement,” Tylka said.

Tylka said it’s a “humbling privilege” to serve the Diocese in a new way.

“It is a priority of mine to continue to make sure that as much as possible, I’m not sitting in my office, but rather out among the people of God and their parishes. I am about halfway through the 158 parishes in visits,” Tylka said.

As Coadjutor Bishop, Tylka said he has been blessed to travel across the 26 counties that encompass the Diocese of Peoria.

“The fact I was able to travel around the diocese and being able to get to know the priests, the deacons and the faithful. It gives me a lot of life and a lot of energy and a lot of life,” Tylka said.

Bishop Tylka will preside over his first mass as the bishop Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

The service will be held at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Peoria.