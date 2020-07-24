Louis Tylka ordained coadjutor bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bishop Louis Tylka is officially installed as Coadjutor Bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.

The invitation-only Mass took place Thursday afternoon at the Cathedral of St. Mary. It was a moment Tylka called a treasure

“This joy and this gratitude is a treasure that I will hold forever,” Tylka said. “The profound gratitude that I feel in this moment is for so many blessings that God has shown me.”

Tylka was a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago before Pope Francis appointed him Coadjutor Bishop back in May. Tylka thanked Pope Francis as he addressed the church during the ceremony.

“I pledge my unending fidelity to him [Pope Francis] as a successor of Peter and I entrust him daily to the Lord in my prayers,” Tylka said.

Tylka will serve alongside current Bishop Daniel Jenky until Jenky’s retirement in March 2022 when he turns 75.

Monsignor Philip Halfacre, vicar general for the diocese of Peoria, said Jenky wasn’t able to attend the ceremony as he was quarantining after coming into contact with those who’d tested poMonsignor Philip Halfacresitiv for COVID-19.

“He was unknowingly exposed to the coronavirus on several recent occasions in the course of his episcopal ministry,” Halfacre said. “Upon the advice of our healthcare partners, he is under self-quarantine.”