Louisiana grandmother avoids Hurricane Ida landfall during Peoria visit with family

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s a trip by fate or a mere coincidence, Linda Singleton said she’s happy she ended up in Peoria this week.

Singleton is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but currently lives in Prairieville, Louisiana. She said she periodically takes trips to Peoria to visit her son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

However, the past weekend’s particular visit just happened to coincide with Hurricane Ida striking the Gulf Coast. It was an event she said she didn’t know was a possibility when planning her trip.

“I did not know that there was a hurricane brewing in the Gulf, and it wasn’t until the weekend that I found out there was a very substantial hurricane coming, a Category 4,” Singleton said.

Singleton said she’s ridden out numerous hurricanes over the years, including Hurricane Katrina just 16 years prior while she was a graduate student at Southern University at New Orleans. She said this was one hurricane she’s glad she was able to avoid.

“I don’t have anything to look forward to other than a hot house, and waiting and not knowing when the electricity will return,” Singleton said. “I’m glad that coincidentally this trip was planned not around the hurricane, but coincidentally it was in conjunction with the hurricane, and I’m able to stay here where it’s nice and cool.”

She said she called several people to check up on them and find out what’s going on in Louisiana. She said after consistently getting dial tones, she was finally able to make contact in Prairieville and found out her home is one of the millions without power, and she has slight fence damage.

However, she acknowledges that other areas and people weren’t as fortunate.

“There’s lots of damage, lots of flooding, people are without access to making communication as far as the AT&T and Verizon and various telephone services are no longer in service,” Singleton said. “There are people waiting to be rescued in their attics and on their rooftops.”

Singleton said after hearing and seeing clips of the devastation, her heart goes out to those bearing the brunt of the damage, but she did say she is grateful for the investment in the area’s levees.

“I’m very glad the levees in the New Orleans area didn’t break and I’m just holding my breath and hoping for the best that we don’t hear of far more casualties,” Singleton said.

She said her return flight to Baton Rouge was originally set for Monday but has since been canceled. She said she’s now in waiting mode for a safe return date, where she’ll then assess the damage to her home.

But until then she’s glad to spend the remainder of her time in Peoria with her family.