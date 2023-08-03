PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ohio Valley Conference set its dates and locations for its 2023–2024 tournaments Thursday.

The Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria was named the location for the OVC softball tournament, which has been held in Oxford, Ala., at Choccolocco Park for the last eight years.

Kyle Schwartz, an OVC spokesman, said choosing the Slugger Complex gives the OVC a chance to move the championship to a different part of its footprint.

“The big factors included a fantastic venue at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex and a chance to move the championship to a different part of our footprint, a footprint that has shifted over the years,” said Schwartz.

Jack Friedrich, the communications director for the Complex, stated that this is the first time that the Complex will be the host of an OVC championship tournament for any sport.

“We’re very excited to play host to the OVC’s Softball Championship, and we look forward to continuing this relationship moving forward,” said Friedrich.

The Complex is currently home to the Missouri Valley Conference’s Bradley University Braves softball team.

The OVC tournament will be held May 8-11.

The schools that currently represent the OVC are Eastern Illinois University, Western Illinois University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri State, University of Tennessee Martin, Tennessee State University, Southern Indiana University, Tennessee Tech, Morehead State University, and Little Rock.