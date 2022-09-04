PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After 8 p.m. Sunday, Peoria’s Lou’s Drive-in will be closed until next April.

Customers lined up outside the establishment Sunday to put their final orders in before closing for the season at 8 p.m.

Known for its popcorn, hot dogs, and homemade root beer, some customers stocked up on gallons of root beer to prepare for the closing season.

Initially opened in 1952 by Lou and Margaret LaHood, the drive-up restaurant has been a staple in Peoria for more than half a century.

Dennis Eaton said he has been coming to Lou’s his entire life and has fond memories of eating there after high school football games.

“It used to be the place where you would go after the football games and after the first few games of the season we would meet up here. So it was a fun time,” said Eaton.

Lou’s Employee, Brianna Olshawsky thinks the nostalgia of an old-time restaurant adds to the appeal of their drive-in.

“It’s one of those places that never upgraded,” said Olshawsky. “It’s always kind of been the same and it’s very nostalgic for people.”

The drive-in typically opens at the end of April.