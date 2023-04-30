PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple is back open for the season.

Lou’s Drive-In off Knoxville Avenue in Peoria opened again Saturday.

Besides your normal drive-in favorites, the restaurant is known for its root beer and popcorn.

Carter Rodgers, a line cook WMBD talked to, said it feels good to be a part of the history and nostalgia.

“It’s kind of redeeming to see people be able to come back all the time and be like, ‘man it’s still just as good’ as when I just came here for the first time,” said Rodgers.

He said it is nice for customers to come to Lou’s and build a new tradition with their kids.

For those looking for a recommendation, Rodger suggests putting mustard, chili, and onions on a hot dog.