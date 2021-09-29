Loved-ones hold prayer circle outside of OSF St. Francis for Peoria woman who was shot while pregnant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman, who was shot while pregnant is now fighting for her life in the hospital. Her loved ones are now leaning on each other, calling on the “power of prayer” while she recovers.

Family and friends of Breannia Webster, 22, gathered outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center to hold a prayer circle for her Wednesday night.

They held hands in unison, lit candles, and released balloons while praying for strength, support, and Webster’s full recovery.

Police said Webster was shot in the 200 block of W. Ann St. on Monday, Sept. 20. The shooting happened during a series of shootings in the city throughout that day.

Family members said she was shot in the arm and police called it a life-threatening injury.

Loved ones said Webster has since had her baby, a little girl.

They said, in addition to a full recovery, they want justice and accountability for those responsible.

“We want them to know that we’re here and we feel their pain and we love them,” Tammy Alexander, a friend of the family, said. “We’re just with them.”

“It’s just sad how we’re losing kids every day, kids running around here shooting,” Margaret Williams, a friend of the family, said. “So people need to start standing up and hold their kids accountable for the wrong that they’re doing. I mean, some parents don’t want to do it, but you need to because it could be your child next that’s out here laying out her in the streets or going to the coroner’s office or something.”

Those in attendance said they’re sad, angry, and want to show Webster’s family they’re not alone.

When asked about the condition of the baby, both Williams and Alexander said they didn’t want to discuss the matter.