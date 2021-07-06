Loved ones hold vigil for Peoria’s 4th of July shooting victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Red hearts and stars floated into a Peoria sunset Tuesday evening.

Balloons were set off and candles were lit in memory of Michael Anthony Charles Johnson II, 21, who was shot outside his home on Haungs Ave. on the 4th of July.

Shannon Curtis, his aunt, fought back tears during his vigil Tuesday, where she said he had so much potential and could have been anything he wanted to be.

“The city of Peoria and Pekin, both, just lost a special, special soul,” Curtis said. “He was many things. He was a son, he was a father, he was a nephew, and he was a friend.”

Curtis said he always wanted to please people and was having a fireworks show in front of his home Sunday night right before bullets started flying. Police said he was one of four shooting victims that night.

After holding on for nearly two days, the Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood said, Johnson was pronounced brain-dead at 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday.

“He was a victim in this,” Curtis said. “He didn’t do anything to cause it, and he didn’t deserve to die.”

Curtis stressed multiple times the shooting was not gang-related.

“Michael Johnson and gangs do not go together,” Curtis said.

More than one hundred loved ones crowded the block hours after his death, dressed in Johnson’s favorite color (red), and looking to say goodbye. Family members said above everything, Johnson was a family man who loved everyone and now leaves behind a 5-month-old son, Michael Johnson III.

His friends said they looked up to him as a big brother, and he was someone who’d help anyone.

Kimmy Purdy, Johnson’s mother, said she now wants justice for her son.

“I just want justice served, and it will happen,” Purdy said. “So, this murder case will not go undone.”

Overall, family members said they want Johnson to be remembered for his heart

“His life was taken way too soon,” Curtis said. “Just way too soon.”