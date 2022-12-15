NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate.

Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.

Thursday, the convenience store and Bojangles Chicken restaurant welcomed its first customers through the doors. Right now, the location employs around 85 people with more expected to start in the new year.

Love’s general manager, John Kincaid said there’s another Love’s location in Le Roy but this store is at a crossroads for many more travelers.

“This is a great location to put a travel center, we have I-39, I-55, and I-74 all of that merging here. It was a great opportunity to put up a store and drive some business for the company,” Kincaid said.

Right now, Bojangles is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with hopes of expanding those hours soon.

The Love’s convenience store is open 24/7.

Kincaid said in the new year a 60-spot RV park, Speedco, a truck service center, and a dog park will open as well.