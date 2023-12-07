PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC) is partnering up with Loving Bottoms for a diaper drive for families in need.

A TASC news release confirms that 1,000 diapers are the collection goal which directly helps newborns and toddlers in the Peoria area.

“We are immensely grateful to Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank for their generous thoughtfulness and commitment to making a difference in the lives of families in the Peoria community,” said Joel K. Johnson, President of TASC.

He continued, “This diaper drive is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion, particularly during the holiday season, when the spirit of giving and support shines the brightest.”

The diaper drive is running now until Dec. 22. Multiple drop-off points have been set up including TASC, Inc. at 424 SW Washington St., Ste. 300, and Cultured Grounds located at 456 Fulton St.

Questions or inquiries can be directed to Katy Gray at 309-673-3769.