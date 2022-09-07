The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Wednesday’s Loving Living Local segment.

GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we’re getting in the theater once again with Peoria Players Theatre and they’ve got a great fundraising show coming up here. And Howard Gorman is joining us today to talk about it because you’re putting it all together.

HOWARD: We are putting it all together.

GRETCHEN: And I see by your shirt we’re remembering Janis Joplin.

HOWARD: Absolutely. We’ve got to make sure we got it out there so everybody sees it.

GRETCHEN: Okay. So how did this come about?

HOWARD: Oh, it was kind of strange. Seven years ago, I met a lady at a karaoke bar one night. And she got up and sing a Janis Joplin song. I think it was Piece of My Heart. And I went, Oh, she’s good, she’s good, good. I really liked it. And I was friends with her mother. So we got to become friends. And I found out she was a huge Janis Joplin freak. She has stuff all over her house, everything. And we always joked, I said, you ought to do a show sometime. And she goes, Yeah, right.

GRETCHEN: She didn’t know who she was talking to.

HOWARD: She didn’t, she didn’t. So I was working at two Peoria players with one of the past presidents, and I said, Would it be kind of cool if we did a fundraiser remembering Janis Joplin? And she looked up and the next thing I know, they gave me a date and I’m like, Oh, okay. So I’ve been doing research like crazy and the stuff that I have found out about this woman in her short four-year career. Yeah. And I’m like, how do I put that all in? Yeah. Yeah. So I had to cut it down a lot. Yeah. But yeah, it’s been a lot of fun.

GRETCHEN: So it’s gonna be kind of like a documentary on stage?

HOWARD: Yes.

GRETCHEN: You have the girl that’s playing Janis Joplin and her. You brought her brothers.

HOWARD: So I have two actors, seasoned actors, thankfully. So they helped me out a lot. Yeah. They’re playing the roles of her brother and sister, Laura and Michael Joplin. And they’re kind of telling her story. Yeah. Yeah. Bits and pieces, some highlights. We didn’t get into a lot because there are so many things, so many. And who knows? That may be in yet another one.

GRETCHEN: Yeah, that’s true.

HOWARD: Absolutely.

GRETCHEN: What was something fascinating you found out that you did not know before?

HOWARD: Well, one of the things I thought was really fascinating is that three days after Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix and a wealth of other musicians played at his wake.

GRETCHEN: Really?

HOWARD: Yeah.

GRETCHEN: I didn’t know that that was.

That was weird. Another thing, she had psychiatric problems and issues, and she was seeing a psychiatrist that was affiliated with the United Fund. And after she passed away, the United Fund changed its name to the United Way.

GRETCHEN: Really?

HOWARD: Yeah. And I tried to get more research onto as why, but it had something to do with her and being involved with it.

GRETCHEN: Wow. She left quite an imprint. Yeah. Short time.

HOWARD: Yeah. For the four short years. She was first really noticed in 1967, in June at the Monterey Pop Festival, and then her career just kind of skyrocketed from there. Yeah, so we’ve incorporated some video clips. She was an avid letter and poetry writer. Right. Okay. So we’ve got a little bit of stuff about that, some Dick Cavett stuff, which is cool. Yeah, there’s one segment in there that I hope everybody comes to see because it’s funny. It’s Dick Cavett talking about how he liked to spend time with Janis. Oh, cool. And a little mess-up that made him feel really bad.

GRETCHEN: Oh, okay.

HOWARD: Yeah. So it’s intrigue there, guys.

GRETCHEN: Come on. Okay, come check it out. We got to remind everybody, it’s coming up July 22nd and 23rd, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 at the theater. You go to PeoriaPlayers.org or call 309-688-4473 to get your tickets. This is about a show here that popped up and it’s great it’s a fundraiser for the theater which we need.

HOWARD: It is, we need it desperately and we’d love to see everybody there. I think you’re going to have a good time. My guitar player bought some new equipment and I’m like, okay, let’s go with it, see what happens to it.

GRETCHEN: Oh, my gosh, we’re giving this girl. Or do you want to give her name?

HOWARD: Oh, her name is Shannon Johnson and she’s from the Bartonville area. And everybody there, I think those are so common.

GRETCHEN: See her, come check her out and this is her big debut as well. Can’t wait. And people love doing Janis songs. I mean, that’s.

HOWARD: It is it’s. And if you can do them well, it’s amazing. Yeah. So come.

GRETCHEN: On out. Maybe stand up at the end, sing a little, sing and say.

HOWARD: We’re planning on. Okay, we’re. Yeah, we’re hoping to get a sing along there.