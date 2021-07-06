Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton visited Normal’s Midwest Food Bank

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ Lieutenant Governor visited the Twin Cities on Tuesday to address the state’s handling of food insecurity.

Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton toured Normal’s Midwest Food Bank and learned ways in which the food bank reaches people globally.

The Midwest Food Bank provides food to local agencies as well as assists in disaster relief across the globe. It has 10 locations, with two in Haiti and East Africa.

Stratton said in Illinois, food insecurity has drastically increased since the beginning of the pandemic, with more vulnerable populations worse off.

“For example, food insecurity has tripled for Illinois households with children and our state has seen a 60% increase in food insecurity for seniors. That means right this second, people are going hungry in Illinois, [and] some [are] utilizing [a] food bank for the very first time,” Stratton said.

Midwest Food Bank employs a few staff members, but most of the work is done by volunteers. Stratton said during the pandemic, Illinoisans learned a few things about helping the community.

“This is an organization that is primarily driven by the power of volunteers. I think one of the things we’ve seen is that we all can play a role in making sure those who have the most need are helped and get what they need to not only survive, but thrive,” Stratton said.

Stratton said food insecurity exists in both urban and rural areas. Her office is soon launching a program aimed at enhancing equity within the agricultural field.