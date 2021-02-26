Lt. Governor presents award to Chillicothe’s Triple Dipple’s

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A sweet deal for a local dessert shop.

Illinois’ Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton made a stop in Chillicothe, Friday, to present Triple Dipple’s Treats and Delicacies and award for being an Illinois “maker.”

The recognition is through the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Makers in the Illinois Made Program. It highlights businesses that create their products locally. The shop won the honor in November and received the physical award Friday.

“It’s pretty exciting to receive it, I’ve never been recognized by the state before,” Harreld Webster, owner, and chief baker said. “So that’s a pretty huge achievement that I’m proud of, humbled by, and honored. “

The shop specializes in sweets such as cheesecakes, cookies, and cake pops. Webster said when they were nominated for the award last year, he had no clue about the process beforehand and was even more shocked to find out they won.

He said he’s originally from Los Angeles, California and when his family decided to move to Illinois his wife inspired him to open up their business.

“Out of a desire to eat good food, created this cheesecake, shared it with other people, it became something much larger than just sharing cheesecake,” Webster said. “It’s providing for my family and providing a decent living for us.”

Webster calls their desserts ‘comfort food’ and said the additional recognition has attracted more people to their business.

“We had people from Chicago, people from Minneapolis, people from Springfield, people from the St. Louis area,” Webster said.

President/CEO of Discover Peoria J.D. Dalfonso said the award not only honors businesses but also the entire area.

“Small businesses, no matter what’s going on in the world, can be highlighted at a distinguished level,” Dalfonso said. “Not only do we get to highlight the products of cheesecakes and delicacies here at Triple Dipple’s, but the story gets to be shared further outside of our region at the state level.”

Webster said even through the pandemic, the community has been behind them all the way.

“I love the community that I’m in,” Webster said. “The people are amazing, they’re supportive. They want to come in. I know some of their children and watched them grow up in the past few years. It really is a connecting community.”