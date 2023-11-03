CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton met with Scotland’s Minister for Community Wealth and Public Finance to the United States, Tom Arthur, while he was visiting Chicago this week.

An Illinois Government news release states that while in town, Aruthur and Stratton discussed continued partnership in key sectors such as education and finance.

“Illinois is a world-class leader in business, innovation and sustainability and I am always proud to uplift our great state,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “I enjoyed meeting with Minister Arthur and look forward to building upon this enduring partnership.”

Illinois is home to several Scottish societies and North America’s only Scottish nursing home. In addition, Illinois has its own official Scottish tartan.

Lt. Gov. Stratton was also joined by the Head of the Scottish Government in the United States, Chris Thomson, and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Director Kristin Richards, and Deputy Director Margo Markopoulos for Trade and Investment.