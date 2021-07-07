Lt. Reid joins Bloomington Salvation Army

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new assistant corps officer joined the Bloomington Salvation Army.

Lieutenant Katherine Reid will serve this new role under the leadership of Majors Dan and Laura Leisher.

Lt. Justin Tracy, who was previously the assistant corps officer in Bloomington for the past two years moved to Boone, IA to serve as the corps officer.

Reid, who is originally from Lawrence, MO, first encountered the Salvation Army when she was in 8th grade and lived at the Salvation Army’s Crossroads Shelter in Independence, MO, with her mother.

Later, Reid became involved with the Pathway of Hope program which provides “individualized services to families or individuals who want to take action to break the cycle of crisis and vulnerability by helping them overcome challenges like: unemployment, unstable housing, and lack of education.”

At Pathway of Hope, she learned more about becoming a Salvation Army officer and began training in 2019 at the Salvation Army Training College in Chicago.

Those with comments or questions can contact Lt. Reid at (312) 513-5159.