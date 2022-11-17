PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center.

The company is a global engineering services provider.

At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of equipment such as a 3D Printer and laser scanner. These centers fulfill the desire for manufacturing to be done in the United States by helping clients build their factories and by providing electrification prototype capabilities.

“This center in Peoria is designed to basically to create a mockup for an entire plant or factory that can help our clients to build the factories faster and then speed up manufacturing as you go forward,” said CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha.

The opening of the two centers has created close to 500 jobs in Peoria, with the expectation of creating 500 more in the next three years.