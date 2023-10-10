BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Children’s Discovery Museum in Bloomington has gotten an upgrade.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos and several kids were on hand Monday to cut the ribbon on the Children’s Discovery Museum’s Luckey Climber which replaces the original installed 19 years ago.

The new Luckey Climber involves climbing up and down a sculpture of molded plastic petals that hangs by steel cables from the third floor, passes through a glass catwalk, and reaches all the way to the lobby.

This new iteration has a black and white checkerboard pattern – unique to all the Luckey Climbers installed worldwide. After sunset, internal LEDs can turn the white panels into any color the facility desires.

Museum Executive Director Beth Whisman says the project cost more than $890,000 and took more than two years to complete.