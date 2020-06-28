Lucky to be alive: Woman narrowly escapes fiery, rollover crash with help from a new friend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A Peoria woman says she’s lucky to be alive Saturday, after suffering a rollover crash off of Interstate 74 earlier this week.

Summer Snedden, says she considers herself lucky and because of the help of another woman, says she made it out alive. She says she was heading to work Thursday morning, and barely escaped a fiery crash.

“I am so thankful to be alive I really am,” Snedden said.

Snedden says she was on her way to work on I-74 when she started feeling dizzy then fainted moments later. She awoke to a busted windshield and a totaled car.

“I just remember trying to figure out what was going on. I woke up, it all happened so quickly that when I woke up I don’t think I fully understood what was happening,” Snedden said.

Snedden, tried opening the doors, but could not get out. She escaped through the sunroof of her vehicle and crawled as far as she could on her own power.

“I probably crawled myself a few feet away. I couldn’t move very well.”

Another driver behind Summer on the interstate witnessed the incident and pulled off to assist her.

“I pulled over, called 911.”

That good Samaritan, Stephanie said she saw Summer’s scene, and heard cries for help from the ravine.

“I yelled out hello and I heard her say ‘Will you help me please? She couldn’t walk, so she was crawling and I was helping her crawl away from the car,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie said Summer did most of the work by getting out of the wrecked car but doesn’t want all the publicity.

“The focus should really be on Summer and how she took good care of herself,” Stephanie said.

Snedden is happy that Stephanie helped and doesn’t think she’d make it out alive without the help of the good Samaritan. And says a guardian angel was watching over her to only come away with a few broken bones.

“I really feel my dad was watching over me; he died a couple years ago and he’s the reason I woke up.”

Summer’s injuries include a broken ankle, two broken toes, a broken cheekbone and broken vertebrae in her back. Her doctors say she will make a full recovery in about eight weeks from her injuries.

While both women say this was an incredibly dangerous situation, they are happy that through it all, Summer is OK and that they both walked away from it with a new friend.