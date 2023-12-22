CHICAGO (WMBD)– A lucky Illinois lotto player is going to have a happy holiday after winning a 6-digit lottery.

An Illinois Lottery news release states that a player won $880,164 online in the Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot on Dec. 20.

This makes them the 6th largest Fast Play Twenty-20s winner so far.

The game is described progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The pot starts at $50,000 and grows with every ticket sold until a jackpot is won.

The Illinois Lottery was first founded in 1974 and has contributed over $24 billion to Illinois.