Lucy the Goose makes nest outside Bloomington restaurant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A mother goose made her nest right outside Garden of Paradise Family Restaurant in Bloomington off of Empire Street.

Staff said they saw the goose frequently and noticed she laid eggs outside in the garden area. They named her Lucy.

According to the restaurant owner, Hani Alsaqri, Lucy laid seven eggs, but one was dropped by a toddler who mistook it for an Easter egg earlier this month. After this incident, Alsaqri decided to build a fence around the nest to keep Lucy, the goslings, and the customers safe.

Alsaqri said the eggs are expected to hatch very soon.

“Actually, she just sits there quietly unless somebody approaches her really close and a lot of people come close and take pictures, but other than that she’s a good girl,” Alsaqri said.

Alsaqri said staff leaves her water, and she has a mate, but encourages people not to feed her.