NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Mark your calendars! Rappers Ludacris and Flo Rida will be coming to Central Illinois in September.

The Corn Crib is hosting Ludacris and Flo Rida as part of its 2023 Concerts at the Crib series.

The show is set for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets begin at $59 and are still available at the Corn Crib’s website.