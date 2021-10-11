Ludy’s in Kickapoo closing its doors on Halloween

KICKAPOO, Ill. (WMBD) — After 27 years, Ludy’s in Kickapoo is closing its doors for good on Oct. 31.

The owner of the restaurant, Lynn Ludolph, said it is a bittersweet end, but she plans on taking time to enjoy family and learn how to weld.

“We’ve made some great friends, we’ve had some great staff, the community supports been fantastic. Hate to walk away from that part, but it’s time to not work 7 days a week, and, you know, have a little time to enjoy ourselves more,” Ludolph said.

In the meantime, on Oct. 23, Ludy’s will be featuring the West Macqueen Street Band from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Patrons who wear a sweatshirt, t-shirt, or sticker that says “Ludy’s” on it will receive a discounted beer.

The owner of the building, who has owned it since 1986, will be opening up the location as the “Kickapoo Creek Saloon” shortly after Ludy’s closes its doors.