Ludy’s Kickapoo Creek Saloon burglarized Monday morning

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning, Ludy’s Kickapoo Creek Saloon was burglarized.
According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded just after 7:00 a.m. to the facility in the 9800 block of West Route 150. for an earlier burglary.
A thinly built male dressed in black smashed one of the windows on the north side around 4:30 a.m.
The owner told officials she did not notice anything missing inside, and no damage to any of the gaming machines.
The incident is under investigation and WMBD is working to learn more details.
