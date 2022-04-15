PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country music star Luke Bryan has created the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Annual Scholarship at Bradley University.

The 45-year-old grew up in Leesburg, Georgia, as the youngest son of a peanut farmer. In 2009 he started the Luke Bryan Farm Tour to recognize his roots in agriculture and give back to the local farming communities, according to a press release.

Proceeds from the tour go to creating scholarships for students of farmers at local colleges and universities within the communities the tour visits. Since its inception, he has awarded more than 60 scholarships to students from farming families.

Four Bradley students will receive a one-time $2,000 Luke Bryan Farm Tour Scholarship, made possible, in part, through Bryan’s September 11, 2021, Farm Tour performance in Chillicothe, Illinois. This scholarship is available for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Applications are being accepted now by the Office of Donor Relations. To be considered, students must be enrolled full-time and in good academic standing at Bradley; must demonstrate financial need as determined by the Bradley University Office of Financial Assistance; must have a personal background or connection in agriculture and/or farming; must complete the online application which includes a personal essay/statement by May 31, 2022.