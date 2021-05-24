Lumber prices ‘skyrocket,’ affecting some Central Illinois projects

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lumber prices are rising across the country and affecting some projects in Central Illinois.

Builders and lumber yard owners said the demand for wood is up and at times, prices are three times higher than they were a year ago.

“It’s going up. It’s got to go up,” said Chuck Gabbert, the owner of C.T. Gabbert Remodeling and Construction.

Gabbert said lumber prices are skyrocketing.

“Two-by-fours were under $3, they’re [now] $10. The plywood that might have been $17 is $70,” said Gabbert.

He said more people are working on projects and updating their homes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said once a project is on the books, orders go out for supplies.

“We immediately buy all the material. Immediately. Get all our orders in pay them, everything’s done,” said Gabbert.

Nelson Whitehurst at Airport Lumber and P & W Builders said sometimes, supply is hard to come by.

“As a lumberyard, it’s difficult to get anything,” said Whitehurst.

He said some issues trace back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A stud that was $4 in April in 2020 was $12 in 2021,” said Whitehurst.

Whitehurst said he gets daily prices increases from suppliers.

“People that build a house, you give them a fair price, but then your price on the lumber goes up $25,000,” said Whitehurst.

He said right now, his stock is low, but he has enough to cover what he needs.

“I don’t want to get part of the way through a house and say, ‘Gee, we can’t put your roof on because we don’t have sheeting that we put on a roof,'” said Whitehurst.

He said he could lose money buying surplus, if prices later drop, but said his priority is making sure his customers are taken care of.