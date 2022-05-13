PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday night, Central Illinoisans and the rest of North America will have a chance to see the first lunar eclipse of 2022.

The eclipse will begin at 9:27 p.m. with the full moon fully eclipsed by 10:29 PM.

Lunar eclipses happen when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow.

During the eclipse, the full moon will go from its usual color and shape to shades of red.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Dome Planetarium Director said viewing a lunar eclipse is a bit different than watching a solar one.

“Anywhere that it’s nighttime that can see the moon, can see a lunar eclipse. And with a solar eclipse. It’s this very specific spot on the earth that you have to be to see that solar eclipse,” said Curator of Science & Planetarium Director Renae Kerrigan.

You can watch the eclipse with museum staff Sunday night shortly after it begins.