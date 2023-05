PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Luthy Botanical Garden is offering big discounts on plants this weekend.

According to the Peoria Park District’s website, the garden’s plant sale will last from May 12 to May 14. All plants are at least 50% off, and the event details state that everything must go.

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will last until all plants are sold.

The garden is located at 2520 N Prospect Rd. in Peoria.