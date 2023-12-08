PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Luthy Botanical Garden has officially gotten its holiday makeover.
The Peoria Zoo Facebook showed off the holiday lights adorning the garden.
The holiday splendor is upon us…
Celebrate the beauty of the Poinsettia Show in the evening with live music
Enjoy the magic of outdoor holiday light scenes
Have a cup of holiday cheer with themed beverages (both alcoholic and non) at our pop-up Parks on Tap bar
Shop the Moonlight Coalition pop-up gift shop featuring fun and unique itemsPeoria Zoo Facebook
The lights will be available for viewing at 2520 N Prospect Rd until 12/23 on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free but donations are welcome.