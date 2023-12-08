PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Luthy Botanical Garden has officially gotten its holiday makeover.

The Peoria Zoo Facebook showed off the holiday lights adorning the garden.

The holiday splendor is upon us…

Celebrate the beauty of the Poinsettia Show in the evening with live music

Enjoy the magic of outdoor holiday light scenes

Have a cup of holiday cheer with themed beverages (both alcoholic and non) at our pop-up Parks on Tap bar

Shop the Moonlight Coalition pop-up gift shop featuring fun and unique items

Peoria Zoo Facebook