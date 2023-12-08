PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Luthy Botanical Garden has officially gotten its holiday makeover.

The Peoria Zoo Facebook showed off the holiday lights adorning the garden.

The holiday splendor is upon us…

🌺Celebrate the beauty of the Poinsettia Show in the evening with live music

⛄️ Enjoy the magic of outdoor holiday light scenes

☕Have a cup of holiday cheer with themed beverages (both alcoholic and non) at our pop-up Parks on Tap bar

🛍 Shop the Moonlight Coalition pop-up gift shop featuring fun and unique items

Peoria Zoo Facebook

The lights will be available for viewing at 2520 N Prospect Rd until 12/23 on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free but donations are welcome.