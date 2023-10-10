PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement with Maui Jim.

Kering Eyewear acquired the luxury eyewear manufacturer in Oct. 2022. Now Maui Jim will get a new manufacturing building, expanding its United States presence in Peoria. The estimated cost for the initial phase of the project is $80 million. The new development will be 150,000 square feet.

Also during the meeting, council members approved the Peoria Civic Center budget. Kyle Cratty, Finance Director for the City of Peoria, said the deficit in the operating budget was due to plans to have the arena shut down in order to install a new ice plant. However, that is not delayed until 2025.

The council tabled the vote for the 2023 Strategic Plan until its Oct. 24 meeting.