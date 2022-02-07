Lydia Ave. house a total loss after fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Lydia and Krause Avenue Monday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department Press release, at 6:09 p.m. crews found fire showing in a first-story window upon arriving on the scene. After extinguishing the fire on the first floor, crews determined that the fire spread to the finished upstairs living space and the attic.

Multiple hose lines were deployed to bring the fire under control.

The house’s six residents were out of the house upon the fire department’s arrival. No injuries have been reported.

Building code enforcement determined the structure to be a total loss. The fire caused an estimated $85,000 worth of damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.