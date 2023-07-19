PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police are currently investigating a Tuesday robbery that involved a machete.

A Peoria police press release confirms officers were called to the 4000 block of SW Adams Street for an armed robbery in progress.

The male suspect had already fled when police arrived. Witnesses describe him as wearing a makeshift white mask and carrying a machete before robbing the register and fleeing toward Oregon Street.

Thankfully, no injuries occurred during the robbery. Police did not find the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.