EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, Caterpillar machine operators put their skills to the test during a unique showcase.

Caterpillar equipment operators in nearly 40 countries are vying to be named the best in the world. It’s part of Caterpillar’s Global Operator Challenge.

“We operate this stuff every day and so it’s pretty neat to come down here and go for this challenge and run this equipment,” said Andy Joos, machine operator.

Thursday, a local competition was hosted by Caterpillar’s Altorfer dealership at the Edwards Demonstration and Learning Center.

Through various challenges, 25 operators showcased agility, speed, and precision using Caterpillar machinery.

“They’re operating a backhoe through an obstacle course using multiple work tools. They’re operating two different-sized excavators, one with payload technology,” said Jason Hurdis, global market professional at Caterpillar.

Thursday’s competition wasn’t all fun and games. Leaders with Caterpillar said it’s also a way to attract new talent.

“If you talk to any customer around the world, they’re going to tell you their number one pain point is finding skilled laborers, finding operators. So by hosting an operator challenge, we can bring people to the industry, highlight the skills and talent required to be a heavy equipment operator today,” Hurdis said.

The competition shined a light on Caterpillar’s newest technology as well.

“It’s evolving and it’s evolving very quickly,” said Trevor Shanahan, general sales manager at Altorfer South. “It just makes the job so the customer can be more efficient, get the work done faster.”

Shanahan added that the goal is to send an operator from the Central Illinois competition to the finals.

“That would be the ultimate prize,” Shanahan said.

To make it to the finals, an operator must win their local challenge. Winning operators will then move on to regionals, where the nine best operators across the world will earn a chance to go to the finals at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.