MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five fire departments responded Sunday afternoon to a Morton home, where a shed caught fire and was later deemed a total loss.

According to Morton Battalion Chief Hough, the cause of the fire inside a machine shed– near the intersection of Washington Road and Allentown Road– is still unknown.

Hough said no one was inside at the time of the fire, but the shed is a total loss. The homeowners have been contacted.

The Morton, Mackinaw, Tremont, Washington, and Deer Creek Fire Departments all responded to the scene.