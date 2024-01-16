PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old Mackinaw girl pleaded guilty Tuesday to allegations she conspired with others to have her parents murdered.

Dahlia Bolin, 17, appeared in Tazewell County Circuit Court, wearing a pink hoodie and leading a service dog into the third-floor courtroom. She said little during the 45-minute hearing other than to answer the judge’s questions.

Under the plea agreement with Tazewell County prosecutors, Bolin pleaded to charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder relating to the deadly Oct. 22, 2021, shooting of Rebecca Bolin. Her father, Douglas Bolin, was wounded.

The total sentence was 60 years in prison but with credit for more than 800 days already served and some good-time credit on the non-murder counts, a prosecutor told Chief Tazewell County Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch that she would likely serve just over 54 years.

Dahlia Bolin must testify against her co-defendants, Nathaniel Maloney, 19, of Morton, Andre Street, 18, of Groveland and Sage Raeuber, 21, of Morton, as well as anyone else who might yet be charged as part of the deal.

The plea ends her legal saga which began in October 2021, when deputies were called to her rural Mackinaw home. They found her outside the house where she said her parents had been shot.

She was quickly taken into custody but her age then made the case a juvenile matter until April 2023, when the case was transferred to adult court. That mattered because remaining in the juvenile system would mean the case would have been sealed to the general public, and any imprisonment would have ended on her 21st birthday.

What happened that night

During a 20-minute statement of the state’s evidence, prosecutors laid out how Dahlia Bolin had sought out her colleagues to initially kill her father, Douglas, as she was having trouble with him. The plan was for them to show up on Oct. 21, the night before the actual shootings, and kill him.

The entire plan was laid out electronically as the four, along with three others who were not charged, discussed the matter. Dahlia was paying them $100,000 out of her parents’ life insurance plan as well as to give them guns in return for the shootings.

Street and Maloney, the actual shooters, were to then rough her up and make the incident look like a botched robbery. Raeuber was the driver who brought them to and from her parents’ house, “knowing they planned to kill the parents,” according to prosecutors.

At some point, the plan changed to kill Rebecca Bolin as well. Dahlia, prosecutors said, messaged the group and also did a video conferencing call telling them to come over on Oct. 22 as they had just gotten back from dinner. She had disabled the house’s Wi-Fi so the surveillance cameras didn’t record.

Maloney and Street entered through the basement of the house, saw Dahlia who seemed “happy and almost jolly,” prosecutors said. They went upstairs and shot the two parents from behind as they sat on a couch. Then they fled without staging the botched robbery.

Street allegedly told police that Dahlia said, “thank you,” in a quiet voice as they ran out.

Nathaniel Maloney, Andre Street, and Sage Raeuber were all arrested the following day. Maloney and Raeuber were found at a trailer in Edelstein while Street was arrested by Peoria police at a house in South Peoria.

Both guns used in the shooting were found and identified by Douglas Bolin as his. They were also matched to shells and bullets found at the scene.

What now

It wasn’t clear when the other three would go to trial on the allegations. They all face similar charges.

Dahlia was taken into custody immediately after the hearing ended. She was given credit for 816 days served, roughly a third of which was under home confinement.

She will be housed, at least for now, at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center until state officials come and pick her up for placement in the juvenile detention system.

Her attorney, Joseph Bembenek, asked the judge to recommend that her service dog be allowed to go with her when she’s brought to the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice, the juvenile prison system. When she’s 18, Dahlin will be transferred to the adult version, the Department of Corrections.

Doscotch held off on ruling about the dog but he didn’t shut the door on that either. He also held off on ordered substance abuse treatment.