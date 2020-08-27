Mackinaw hosts its first mobile food pantry

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members in Mackinaw are combining resources to satisfy the needs of those impacted by COVID-19.

The city had it’s first ever mobile food pantry in front of the Emergency Management Agency Wednesday afternoon from noon-2 p.m..

People were able to walk or drive up and get boxes of produce, dairy products, and sanitation materials such as masks and bottles hand sanitizers. The products were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies ran out.

Robert Davies, EMA coordinator, said the impact of COVID-19 has left many people in the area with little options for food and he was hoping the mobile food pantry would add some temporary relief.

“We do have a lot of needs in this area because so many people have been out of work and stuff such as that,” Davies said. “So we’re very happy to work with the county health department, the Midwest Food Bank, and the Tazewell county E-M-A and get this brought out here today.”

Davies said there were no eligibility requirements nor limit to how much people could take.

“We’re not setting a limit on it because some people have families of seven kids,” Davies said. “Other people are delivering food to families members that are shut in and can’t get out.”

He said if the need continues, he hopes to be able to help and continuously bring mobile food pantries to the area.

