Mackinaw IGA celebrates its community and family on Thanksgiving day

MACKINAW, Ill. — Mackinaw IGA is celebrating Thanksgiving with their own tradition, by opening up for four hours on Thursday.

“We’re so thankful to our community that we live in, and that we serve in. This is a great, great community. And so, this is a day for us to tell everyone thank you,” said Brett Zehr.

Owners Brett and Chris Zehr say this is their 10th year opening the store on Thanksgiving, where they put the family to work, and give employees the day off.

“It’s a day that they can just be with their family and not worry about anything else up here,” said Chris Zehr.

With a crew of about a dozen family members manning the registers, employees still get the day off.

“Thanksgiving day is the most enjoyable day of the year for us. We love it,” said Brett Zehr.

Some people who stop by forgot the sweet potatoes or cranberries, but some, come for the cinnamon rolls.

“We always go and get free cinnamon rolls, because well, free cinnamon rolls. Everybody loves cinnamon rolls,” said customer Elise Hahn.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., they run the store, and then spend the rest of the day together.

“It means everything. We are really blessed. We are very blessed by family,” said Chris Zehr.

That’s what Thanksgiving is all about, being thankful.

“I really like bonding with my family and friends. And eating food is pretty cool too,” said Hahn.