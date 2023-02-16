TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three individuals who are facing first-degree murder charges in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw show up in court Thursday.

This case is in connection to the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Bolin, who was shot and killed in her home in Mackinaw on Oct. 2021. Her husband Douglas Bolin was also shot but survived.

Prosecutors said a 15-year-old girl offered money to 20-year-old Sage Raeuber, 19-year-old Nathaniel Maloney and 18-year-old Andre Street to kill her parents.

Street is facing additional charges as prosecutors allege he fired the gun that caused Bolin’s death.

The minor is also facing murder charges in juvenile court.

Raeuber, Maloney and Street are due back in court on April 13.