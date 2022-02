MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mackinaw Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect of several burglaries Monday.

According to a Mackinaw Police Manhunt Monday post, the suspect has been involved in multiple burglaries, fraud, vehicle trespassing, and other charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mackinaw Police Department at 309-359-8914, or Officer Gilmore at ngilmore.MAPD@gmail.com, or Officer Edwards at SRO@mackinawil.gov.