MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — After a robbery, Haynes on Main will be closed all weekend while staff work to get the restaurant up and running again.

According to a Facebook post, the robbery occurred Friday, April 9, at night. Robbers took everything including the POS System, the cash register, which prompted staff to close for the weekend in order to prepare everything to be “back up and ready” on Tuesday.

“It’s been a tough year, but we will keep pushing and getting through it,” the post stated.