Mackinaw shooting case tied up in legal battle

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Mackinaw shooting case is facing gridlock as a judge ordered the defense and prosecution to agree on how DNA processing will move forward.

DNA evidence is on the gun from the shooting. The Illinois State Police objected to a court order to extract and test the DNA, citing they do not want to videotape the process like the defense requested.

Until the objection is resolved and an agreement that satisfies the defense comes into play, the case is at a standstill.

The case revolves around a shooting that took place on Oct. 22, 2021. Rebecca Bolin, 51, died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in rural Mackinaw. Another victim, Douglas Bolin, was found in critical condition and transported to OSF via Life Flight.

Police arrested three adult suspects and one juvenile suspect in relation to the crime. The adults, Nathaniel Maloney, 18, Sage Raeuber, 19, and Andre Street, 17, appeared in court Monday. Street was charged as an adult.

The fourth suspect in the case is a 15-year-old girl. According to court officials, efforts to get her tried as an adult are ongoing.

Raeuber previously said the juvenile girl offered her, Maloney, and Street money to kill the Bolins.

All three adults are charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Bail was set at $2 million for Maloney and Street and $1.5 million for Raeuber.

Tazewell County Circuit Court Judge Paul Gilfillan said another hearing will take place Thursday if an agreement is not reached beforehand.