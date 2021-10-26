Mackinaw shooting: Suspects tell police Bolin murder was planned

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old girl helped to plan and offered money to the suspects accused of killing Rebecca Bolin and attempting to kill Douglas Bolin, according to court records.

Sage Raeuber, 19, told police the juvenile suspect offered her and the other two suspects money to kill the Bolins.

Tazewell County Deputy Chris Petsas arrived at the home at approximately 9:15 Friday, Oct. 22, for a report of shots fired.

There, Petsas and another Mackinaw Police Officer found the girl outside the home. According to the affidavit, she told them the Bolins had been shot.

Petsas entered the home to find Rebecca dead at the scene and Douglas wounded. Before being transported to the hospital, Douglas told the officer he did not know who shot him.

The girl told police she was in the basement and heard footsteps upstairs prior to the shooting. When she went upstairs, she discovered the pair had been shot.

Police have not confirmed if the girl is the child of Rebecca and Douglas.

After discovering the shooting, the girl called 911 using the cellphone of either Nathaniel Maloney, 18, or Andre Street, 17, who was previously identified as the juvenile boy suspect in this case. Street has since been identified by name in the affidavit due to being charged as an adult. Raueber waited outside.

After further questioning, the girl admitted that within the past couple of weeks, she entered into a plan with the three others to kill Douglas and Rebecca.

The plan was for Raueber to drive Maloney and Street to the home, and after the girl heard the gunshots, she was to go upstairs and find the men.

Raeuber admitted to police she was the one to drive Maloney and Street to the home on American Legion Road. Street and Maloney then entered the house. Shortly after she heard the gunshots, the two emerged from the home, she said.

A photo of the Bolin home where Rebecca Bolin was killed on Friday, Oct. 22.

After driving them away from the scene, Raeuber dropped off Street at a residence in Peoria, where he was located on Oct. 24 and interviewed by a detective.

Days after the shooting, Street admitted to entering into a plan with the girl, Maloney, and Raeuber to kill the couple. He told police he exited the vehicle with guns and entered the home, where they fired multiple rounds at the couple.

An autopsy later revealed Rebecca’s cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

All four suspects have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting and killing of Rebecca and one count of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting of Douglas.

Bail for Street and Maloney has been set at $2 million. Bail for Raeuber has been set at $1.5 million.

They will appear in court next on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.