PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A rural Mackinaw girl appeared in court for the first time after being charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her mother.

Dahlia Bolin, 16, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire, solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder relating to the deadly Oct. 22, 2021, shooting of Rebecca Bolin. Her father, Douglas Bolin, was wounded.

Tazewell County Chief Judge Chris Doscotch set a June 1 scheduling conference but no trial date for Bolin who is free on $1 million bond. The teen entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

The new charges mean Dahlia Bolin, who less than a month ago was in the juvenile division of Tazewell County Circuit Court, now faces decades behind bars if convicted. She was arrested not long after the shootings but her case stalled as prosecutors sought to “transfer” or move her case to adult court.

On March 31, a juvenile court judge rules Bolin should be tried as an adult for the incident. That same day, Tazewell County prosecutors charged her with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dahlia Bolin and three others — Nathaniel Maloney, 19, of Morton, Andre Street, 18, of Groveland and Sage Raeuber, 21, of Morton — acted together that night when they all went to the Bolins’ home.

Maloney, Street and Raeuber face murder charges in connection with the shootings. They face up to 60 years in prison and possibly more.

If convicted, Dahlia Bolin faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 40 years in prison because she’s a minor. However, if the judge finds she’s beyond rehabilitation, then it’s possible for her to face even more time behind bars.