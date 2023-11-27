PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Another day in court for a Mackinaw teenager resulted in another “review” hearing set in her murder case, a Tazewell County judge ordered Monday.

Dahlia Bolin, 17, was to stand trial Monday on charges of aggravated battery, murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deadly Oct. 22, 2021, shooting of her mother, Rebecca Bolin. Her father, Douglas Bolin, was wounded.

But that trial setting was changed weeks ago and replaced with a “review” hearing on Monday in the courtroom of Judge Chris Doscotch. The case still remains off the trial call but there is another hearing set for Dec. 4 that is also a “review” hearing.

Such hearings usually come when there are issues with the case that both sides are trying to hash out, be it evidence-based or plea negotiations. There is no indication from Tazewell County Court records why Bolin’s case is off the trial call.

According to the order signed Monday by the judge, both sides agreed to next week’s hearing.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dahlia Bolin and three others — Nathaniel Maloney, 19, of Morton, Andre Street, 18, of Groveland and Sage Raeuber, 21, of Morton — acted together that night when they all went to the Bolins’ rural Mackinaw home.

If convicted, Dahlia Bolin, who until late March was being tried as a juvenile, faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 40 years in prison because she’s a minor. However, if a judge finds she’s beyond rehabilitation, then it’s possible for her to face even more time behind bars.

Prosecutors released a probable cause statement late last month which stated Dahlia Bolin allegedly told police “she had entered into a plan with Nathaniel Maloney, Andre Street, and Sage Raeuber to kill her father. Dahlia said Raeuber was to drive Maloney and Street to her residence and that, after she heard the gunshots, she went upstairs and observed Maloney and Street in the residence,” according to the statement.