Mackinaw Valley Winery owner honors Lucille Ball in yearly grape stomp

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mackinaw Valley Winery is a family-owned business that handpicks their grapes each harvest season, starting around mid-August.

Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, they held the 13th annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival at the winery.

People had the chance to step in a crate full of grapes barefoot and stomp away. While the activity was just for fun and those grapes were not made into wine, owner Diane Hahn said it offered an educational experience in traditional wine-making.

Aside from the grape stomp, the festival also had a Lucy contest; people could sign up for a Lucille Ball costume contest. The idea stems from the episode of “I Love Lucy” where the actress attends a grape stomp.

“What a gift Lucille Ball gave us with that episode of the grape stomping and her and that Italian lady kind of fighting. All the vineyards that do a grape stomp, that’s kind of where it started. As I can obviously attest,” said Hahn, dressed head-to-toe in her Lucille Ball costume.

The event also included live music, food trucks, wine tastings, face painting, and harvest demonstrations. These demonstrations were an educational presentation about the wine-making process.

Hahn said she loves having a reason to bring the community together to her winery, and the harvest season gives her a fun reason to do so.

