Madison Theatre donated to preservation association by owner

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Plans to renovate one of the oldest theatres in Peoria took a marked step forward on Wednesday.

The Comfort family trust donated the Madison Theatre to the Madison Preservation Association. The group seeks to restore the theatre to its former glory.

“This is a huge step in our renovation effort,” said Cody Gielbelhausen, board member at Madison Preservation Association.

The 1,600 seat Madison Theatre was built in 1920. It is the last of the three original theatres in downtown Peoria.