PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of Peoria’s Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant has been indicted on six counts of theft of government funds, tax evasion, and fraud.

Linh Luong was found by grand jurors to have committed the offense of theft of governmental funds exceeding $100,000 between Dec. 20, 2012 and Feb. 20, 2019. Per the bill of indictment, Luong failed to turn over sales tax collected from Thanh Linh to the Illinois Department of Revenue when it was due.

Luong was also indicted for sales tax evasion during the same time period, by not only failing to submit taxes collected but also using false sales figures when filing taxes for the restaurant.

Finally, Luong was indicted on four counts of filing a fraudulent sales & use tax return, for inaccurately reporting sales and deductibles on Thanh Linh’s tax returns.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday to set Luong’s bond at $50,000.