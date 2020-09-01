Maintaining a diverse workplace continues to be a problem for the Peoria Fire Department

Peoria city leaders Tuesday will consider significant cuts to the fire department. If approved, cuts will wipe out nearly all minority employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a special meeting Tuesday, Peoria city leaders will consider significant cuts to the fire department in order to balance the budget.

And if approved, Peoria Fire Captain James McCoy worry it will erase recent diversity efforts.

“To be quite honest with you, these cuts would put us in a position that’s even worse than what we were in in 2015,” McCoy said.

Only hiring one black man between 2005 and 2015. The department set a goal to make 40% of its staff Minorities by 2025. Since then, the fire department has hired 13 minorities, including women.

In November of 2019, WMBD found a 2016 Fair Employment Practice ordinance was put in place to hold the city accountable. Council is expected to follow 10 recommendations that would keep them on track to achieve a workforce that reflects the community by 2025. In November, they were at 16%.

But McCoy said the proposed cuts will wipe out four years’ worth of progress.

“Everything that they put forth in 2015 would be erased,” he said. We were ranked as one of the worse places for African Americans to work and live then. What would we be ranked if we become worse than what we were then? That should a question every council person should ask themselves before they make a decision like that.”

Currently, the department employs 29 minority firefighters, but Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis said three black men, two Hispanic men, and two women are slated to be let go. All hired since the city’s pledge. And at least three black captains are retiring under a voluntary separation incentive.

Ardis explains his department has made cuts every year since the city’s commitment five years ago. And under the fire union rules, the most recently hired are typically the first to get laid off.

“We keep going backward. We can’t hire minorities if we continue to lose positions. That’s just the reality of it,” Ardis said. “We want our diversity to match what our city’s diversity is, but honestly, it is out of our hands when we keep losing positions there is nothing we can do to increase our diverse numbers.”

Ardis said he hasn’t been able to hire anyone in two years due to budget cuts and he does not know when he will be able to hire again to try and get the department’s diversity back on track.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected