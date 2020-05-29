Maintaining a healthy diet in the midst of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Keeping a healthy diet can be a challenge on it’s own, and with COVID-19 disrupting routines, it could be even harder.

Even as the state inches towards reopening it’s still not a full return to regular life for families. Nutrition expert, Dr. Amanda Newell says it’s a good time to get into healthier eating habits.

Newell says families should try to stay on a regular eating pattern as much as possible and incorporate fruits and vegetables as much as possible. She says you can make a game of it for the whole family, especially little ones.

“Making it fun for kids, getting them involved where it’s not just this is what you’re eating and deal with it, letting them have a little bit of say-so and picking some items,” Newell said.

She says when shopping for healthier food options to consider buying from local farmers or stores to help yourself and the community. Newell also says you can always treat yourself to snack food, it’s important to remember portion control.