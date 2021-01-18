Major damage after two-vehicle collision on War Memorial

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters, Paramedics, and Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Sheridan Rd.

According to Battalion Chief Michael Hughes, Firefighters responded to the accident around 8:21 p.m.

There was major damage to both vehicles, with one of the vehicles getting split in half.

The three people that were in the vehicles at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was temporarily shut down to clear the accident and has been reopened.