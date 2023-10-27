PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers should expect major delays next week due to lane closures on Glen Avenue as part of a multi-year effort to update and repair the roadway.

On Monday, City Hall said, traffic patterns on West Glen between War Memorial Drive and North Dawn Drive will change. All traffic, both east and westbound, will shift to the outside driving lanes. The current traffic pattern of “head to head” movement will stop.

The change, the city said, is necessary for mill and overlay work on Glen betwen War Memorial and North Ronald Road which is a block or so away from Dawn. That’s to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 a.m. and should last about a week.

“Drivers should expect MAJOR delays on Glen Avenue and possible delays on War Memorial

Drive, as equipment will be entering and exiting the intersection. Drivers are highly encouraged

to seek alternative routes, if possible,” according to a city news release.

Drivers should look out for changing traffic patterns as well as workers in the area.

This work is part of the Glen Avenue Reconstruction Project.